UAE Leaders send condolences to King Salman on death of Prince Turki bin Abdullah Al Saud

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Prince Turki bin Abdullah bin Saud bin Nasser bin Farhan Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar cables of condolences to King Salman.