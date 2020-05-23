UAE leaders send condolences to Pak President for plane crash victims

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to President Arif Alvi of Pakistan for the victims of the plane crash in Karachi.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar condolences to the Pakistani president.