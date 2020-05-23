UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Send Condolences To Pak President For Plane Crash Victims

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 07:45 PM

UAE leaders send condolences to Pak President for plane crash victims

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to President Arif Alvi of Pakistan for the victims of the plane crash in Karachi.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar condolences to the Pakistani president.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima Volunteering Programme conducts 15, ..

18 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Eritrean President on Ind ..

2 hours ago

Iran Records Downward Trend With 1,869 COVID-19 Ca ..

2 hours ago

Person With Food Delivery Bag Entered Bank in Mosc ..

2 hours ago

Kashmir struggle turns into a clash of civilizatio ..

2 hours ago

SSP greets eid to police force

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.