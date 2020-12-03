UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Send Condolences To Saudi King On Death Of Princess Hessa Bint Faisal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 08:00 PM

UAE leaders send condolences to Saudi king on death of princess Hessa bint Faisal

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Dec, 2020) ABU DHABI, 3rd December 2020 (WAM) - President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, in which he expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy over the death of Princess Hessa bint Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In his message, Sheikh Khalifa also asked Allah Almighty to rest the deceased’s soul in Paradise and grant solace and patience to the Al Saud family.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent two similar messages expressing their condolences to the Saudi King.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Saudi Rashid Saudi Arabia Saud December 2020 Family

Recent Stories

Indian soldiers commit suicide in Kupwara and Shop ..

2 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust ships movement, cargo handling ..

2 minutes ago

Slovenia extends pandemic measures

2 minutes ago

Iran surpasses one million Covid-19 cases

5 minutes ago

PWDs demand for special attention during COVID-19 ..

5 minutes ago

Six killed, 877 injured in 807 road accidents in P ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.