UAE leaders send condolences to Saudi king on death of princess Hessa bint Faisal

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Dec, 2020) ABU DHABI, 3rd December 2020 (WAM) - President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, in which he expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy over the death of Princess Hessa bint Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In his message, Sheikh Khalifa also asked Allah Almighty to rest the deceased’s soul in Paradise and grant solace and patience to the Al Saud family.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent two similar messages expressing their condolences to the Saudi King.