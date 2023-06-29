Open Menu

UAE Leaders Send Condolences To Saudi King On Death Of Prince Saud Bin Abdullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 29, 2023 | 11:45 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2023) ABU DHABI, 29th June, 2023 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Abdurrahman bin Faisal Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar cables to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

