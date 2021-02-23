UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Send Japanese Emperor Birthday Messages

UAE leaders send Japanese Emperor birthday messages

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent his greetings to the Japanese Emperor Naruhito on his birthday, marked on February 23rd.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to Emperor Naruhito, on the occasion.

