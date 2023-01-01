UAE leaders send New Year greetings to world leaders

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jan, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent cables of congratulations to Their Highnesses and Majesties, presidents, kings and princes of friendly countries around the world, on the occasion of the New Year, 2023.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed wished them good health, and their peoples more progress and prosperity.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has also dispatched similar cables to the leaders and prime ministers of friendly countries.