UAE Leaders Send New Year Greetings To World Leaders
Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2024 | 02:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2024) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent New Year greetings for 2025 to Their Highnesses and Majesties, Presidents, Kings and Princes of countries around the world, wishing them continued health and prosperity for their nations.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the leaders and prime ministers of various countries.
