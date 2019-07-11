UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Wish Good Health To Tunisian President

Thu 11th July 2019

UAE leaders wish good health to Tunisian president

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan wished President Beji Caid Essebsi of Tunisia, continued good health after his recovery from a recent illness. In a cable to his Tunisian counterpart, the President also wished further progress and prosperity to the Tunisian people.

Similar get good wishes were also sent to the Tunisian leader by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

