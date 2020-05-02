UrduPoint.com
UAE Leadership Congratulate Citizens, Residents On Breakthrough COVID-19 Treatment

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 02:00 AM

UAE leadership congratulate citizens, residents on breakthrough COVID-19 treatment

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd May, 2020) ABU DHABI, 1st May 2020 (WAM) - President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today congratulated the citizens and residents of the UAE on the breakthrough made by a team of doctors and researchers at the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center, ADSCC, in developing a promising treatment for COVID-19 infections using stem cells.

Their Highnesses thanked, on behalf of the people of the UAE, the team of doctors, researchers and support staff at ADSCC for their efforts in making this scientific breakthrough which, they said, will add to the global efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and to ensure the health and safety of the people of the world.

They emphasised that people's health and safety are given top priority in the UAE's plans and strategies and that the country will continue to enhance its proactive measures and initiatives to ensure safety of its citizens, residents and visitors.

Their Highnesses also underlined the early precautionary and preventive measures taken by the UAE since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis.

They praised the efforts of all sectors and entities and their staff for performing their duties at the highest possible level of efficiency, responsibility and professionalism in these critical times. They paid special tribute to the front-line heroes of healthcare professionals, including nurses, doctors, and paramedics.

