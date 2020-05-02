UrduPoint.com
UAE Leadership Has Welfare Of Labour At Heart: Nahyan Bin Mubarak

Sat 02nd May 2020

UAE leadership has welfare of labour at heart: Nahyan bin Mubarak

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd May, 2020) ABU DHABI, 1st May 2020 (WAM) - The UAE leadership spared no effort in ensuring welfare of workers even under the current circumstances, said Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance.

In a statement to mark the International Labour Day, Sheikh Nahyan said the UAE leadership has given a priority to the workers' welfare, adding that the 'Don't Worry' initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has provided an umbrella of safety to all segments of the community.

Sheikh Nahyan extended greetings on the International Labour Day to all workers in the UAE, "who are currently at the frontlines with the medical staff, municipalities, ambulance services and those who work in the security and logistics sectors.

He added that the Ministry of tolerance has a history of promoting values of peaceful co-existence, fraternity, amity and tolerance among the workers through a series of awareness programmes and recreational activities it organises.

"Workers in the UAE are highly respected as an integral part of the community," he said.

Sheikh Nahyan concluded by hailing the support given to the workers by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

