UAE Leadership Is Keen On Empowering People Of Determination: Khalid Bin Zayed

Faizan Hashmi 26 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 01:45 PM

H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO, has emphasised that all initiatives and projects launched by the organisation for the benefit of the people of determination came as part of the directives of the wise leadership that spare no efforts to support all segments of the society

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO, has emphasised that all initiatives and projects launched by the organisation for the benefit of the people of determination came as part of the directives of the wise leadership that spare no efforts to support all segments of the society.

These programmes are aimed at integrating and empowering people of determination in public life and are consistent with the national policy to empower such individuals.

In a press statement, Sheikh Khalid said that the philanthropic foundation is working in all directions and cooperate with ministries and competent departments to achieve the goal of integrating, empowering and providing a decent life to people of determination.

Sheikh Khalid commended the signing of the tripartite Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, between the Ministry of education, the Ministry of Community Development and the ZHO regarding sewing school uniforms for students.

