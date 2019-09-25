UAE leadership keen to develop Al Dhafra Region: Hamdan bin Zayed

AL DHAFRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, highlighted the keenness of the UAE’s leadership to develop the Al Dhafra Region and meet the needs of its people, by providing them with services and prosperity and implementing various infrastructure projects, especially in the areas of housing, roads and transport.

These projects aim to meet the region’s present and future aspirations, in line with the overall development witnessed by the country, he added.

Sheikh Hamdan made this statement while visiting Ruwais, where he inspected several infrastructure projects being implemented as part of the plans of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, to develop the city.

Sheikh Hamdan also visited the Ruwais Central Park Project, which offers residents and visitors a wide range of entertainment options. He then visited the popular Ruwais Market, which includes 53 commercial units, and ADNOC’s beach project.

Sheikh Hamdan praised the role of ADNOC as one of the leading national companies and an important pillar of the UAE economy, stressing that the company considers the development of Ruwais and the implementation of several development projects as key to the growth of the local economy and the well-being of the region's population.

During his visit, Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, Director of the Ruler's Representative Office in the Al Dhafra Region, and several senior officials.

ADNOC’s development plan for the city includes the launch of several projects that focus on modern lifestyles, entertainment, happiness and community comforts, such as new beach facilities, a central park and a heritage market.

The development of Ruwais, which covers an area of 6.9 square kilometres and is located near the Al Ruwais Industrial Park in Al Dhafra, is part of ADNOC's work to build the largest integrated refining and petrochemical complex in one location in the world.