UAE Leadership Keen To Support Fishing Profession: Hamdan Bin Zayed

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 07:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Environment Agency-Abu Dhabi, highlighted the keenness of the UAE’s leadership to support the fishing profession, noting its major importance to food security.

He made this statement while receiving a group of fishermen from Abu Dhabi at the Al Nakhel Palace, in the presence of Major General Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of the Abu Dhabi Police, and Major General Pilot Ali Mohammad Musleh Al Ahbabi, Head of Protection of Vital Facilities and Coasts.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan stressed the importance of implementing relevant laws that regulate the fishing profession and preserve fisheries while urging fishermen to respect these laws.

He also explained the key role of fisheries in the region’s historic heritage and noted that fisheries have been significantly drained due to the incorrect practices of some fishermen while urging them to protect the marine environment and highlighting the importance of the cooperation between fishermen and relevant authorities.

He then pointed out that official authorities are always seeking to find solutions to the challenges facing fishermen, noting that the regulatory decisions related to fisheries issued recently have helped support and protect fisheries.

Sheikh Hamdan was then briefed by the fishermen about the services provided to them and the challenges they are facing while stressing their commitment to following relevant laws and legislation and praising the support of the country’s leadership.

They then thanked Sheikh Hamdan and lauded his ongoing support for them.

Sheikh Hamdan directed those concerned to provide the necessary support to the fishermen.

The meeting was attended by Sultan Khalfan Al Rumaithi, Under-Secretary of the Court of the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Dr. Sheikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Environment Agency-Abu Dhabi, and Ahmed Thani Murshid Al Rumaithi, Assistant Secretary-General of the Authority for Fisheries.

