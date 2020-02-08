UAE leadership pays proper support for cultural, intellectual landscapes, says RAK Ruler

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2020) The UAE leadership pays proper attention and support to the literary and cultural scenes as two key enablers in the UAE development journey, stated H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, while addressing the 1st forum of RAK writers.

''The UAE renaissance has elevated the issues of culture and art and provided necessary resources for the intellectual life to grow and prosper in tandem with the progress being witnessed in the social and economic life, to develop an enlightened, educated community,'' he said.

The event was organised by the Emirates Writers Union in the emirate to discuss ways of enriching the cultural and intellectual activities.

Sheikh Saud talked about issues that can support the cultural landscape in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah to promote positive community values.

Sheikh Saud was also briefed about the agenda, initiatives and activities for 2020.

Dr. Fatima Al Maamari, Head of Emirates Writers Union in Ras Al Khaimah, a number of the Union board's members, a group of prominent Emirati writers and young talents, attended the event.