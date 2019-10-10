UAE leadership prioritises education: Humaid Al Nuaimi

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has said that the UAE leadership has prioritised education via the establishment of academic institutions and universities that provide citizens and residents with a top-class education.

He added that the UAE is a preferred destination of students and their parents from around the world, in light of its world-class academic establishments and advancement educational programmes and curriculums.

During the launch of the new campus of Mohammed V University in Ajman, which was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, Sheikh Humaid expressed his pride for the university, which is a new addition to the emirate’s accredited higher education establishments.

He also pointed out that the presence of the university’s campuses in both Abu Dhabi and Ajman highlights the strong relations between the governments of the UAE and Morocco since the era of the Founding Leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the late King Hassan II of Morocco.

Sheikh Humaid then highlighted the importance of investing in academia, research and studies that further enable Emirati students to advance their country.

Mohammad V University was established in Abu Dhabi upon a decree issued by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on 23rd January 2013, with the aim of offering undergraduate and graduate programmes in Islamic studies, social sciences and humanities.