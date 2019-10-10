UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leadership Prioritises Education: Humaid Al Nuaimi

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 05:30 PM

UAE leadership prioritises education: Humaid Al Nuaimi

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has said that the UAE leadership has prioritised education via the establishment of academic institutions and universities that provide citizens and residents with a top-class education.

He added that the UAE is a preferred destination of students and their parents from around the world, in light of its world-class academic establishments and advancement educational programmes and curriculums.

During the launch of the new campus of Mohammed V University in Ajman, which was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, Sheikh Humaid expressed his pride for the university, which is a new addition to the emirate’s accredited higher education establishments.

He also pointed out that the presence of the university’s campuses in both Abu Dhabi and Ajman highlights the strong relations between the governments of the UAE and Morocco since the era of the Founding Leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the late King Hassan II of Morocco.

Sheikh Humaid then highlighted the importance of investing in academia, research and studies that further enable Emirati students to advance their country.

Mohammad V University was established in Abu Dhabi upon a decree issued by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on 23rd January 2013, with the aim of offering undergraduate and graduate programmes in Islamic studies, social sciences and humanities.

Related Topics

World Education UAE Ajman Abu Dhabi Rashid Morocco January From

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif signals for full support of JUI-F’s ..

6 minutes ago

Hybrid rice research base opens in south China

2 minutes ago

Sanjrani condoles death of Hazoor Bukhsh Domki

2 minutes ago

Merkel vows 'zero tolerance' for hate after anti-S ..

2 minutes ago

Six ambulances added in CGH's fleet

3 minutes ago

Commissioner pays tributes to Aslam Azad

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.