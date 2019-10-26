(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, has highlighted the UAE leadership's commitment to providing optimal health and prenatal care to women in the country.

In a speech marking the over 25 years of dedicated work at the Corniche Hospital's Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department, Her Highness lauded the hospital, department and staff, adding, "It has been a twenty-five-year journey...and many of you, individually, have achieved much along the way."

"We are proud to note that, even today, a quarter of a century since the department was inaugurated on 1st March 1994, it is still the only one of its kind in the Gulf and middle East region," Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak noted.

The Corniche Hospital's obstetrics and gynaecology team support the long-term health of every woman before, during and after pregnancy. Since it first opened in 1977, the maternity hospital has delivered over 250,000 babies.

"Indeed, it has become the widely-accepted specialised hub for critical cases of such illnesses during pregnancy," Her Highness continued, adding that this is a "testimony to the commitment of our leadership; to provide the very best healthcare possible for our expectant mothers.

"We thank them for that commitment, including, in particular, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE’s first President and Founding Father, who took a personal interest in the department, and who listened patiently to us as we advocated for support for women’s health, in all its forms," Sheikha Fatima affirmed.

Her Highness went on to thank President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for their "steady and unyielding" support.

Sheikha Fatima noted, with pride, the Corniche Hospital's accomplishments; being recognised internationally and accredited from various bodies world-wide. "We are especially pleased with the accreditation from the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists in the United Kingdom of the department’s programmes for the training of gynaecologists in obstetrics in the field of internal medicines associated with pregnancy," she highlighted.

"As many of you will know," Her Highness added, "the hospital has completed training of specialists not only in the UAE but also from Kuwait and Sudan. We look forward to the provision of training for others throughout the region as we seek to achieve the goal of [universal] health for all."

Noting the importance of information and knowledge exchange, Sheikha Fatima said, "Throughout our journey of development in the United Arab Emirates and throughout the journey of the Corniche Hospital in seeking to achieve excellence, we have always been mindful that success can only be attained through collaboration and exchange of expertise with others."

Corniche Hospital specialises in high-risk obstetrics, foetal medicine, assisted reproductive services, neonatal intensive care, obstetric medicine, gynaecology and midwifery. It has been named a 'baby-friendly hospital' by the World Health Organisation for its work in promoting breastfeeding.

This year, the hospital launched its 'Women's Health Centre', an outpatient clinic providing healthcare services for non-expecting women.