UAE Leading Donor Country For Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan

Thu 11th July 2019 | 05:15 PM

UAE leading donor country for Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2019) The United Arab Emirates has topped a list of donor countries contributing to the United Nation's Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan, YHRP 2019.

According to data released by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, UNOCHA, the UAE contributed US$195 million towards the YHRP since the beginning of this year and until 2nd July.

It is worth mentioning that the UAE also provided US$5.59 billion in foreign assistance to Yemen between April 2015 and June 2019. According to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, 66 percent of the amount went towards development ventures and 34 percent to humanitarian relief.

