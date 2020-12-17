UAE leading efforts to preserve Arabic language, identity

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2020) The UAE is leading the efforts to preserve the Arabic language and identity, promote it politically, economically, socially and academically, and strengthen its local and international stature.

Tomorrow on 18th December, the UAE is celebrating the annual World Arabic Language Day. On this day in 1973, the United Nations General Assembly adopted Arabic as its sixth official language.

The vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his keenness to preserve and promote Arabic reflect the country’s efforts to preserve the language and reinforce its position, enabling it to adapt to global modernisation.

Under this framework, Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), stressed that the UAE, since its establishment, has prioritised the efforts to preserve the Arabic language.

In his statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), he said that the UAE has led the efforts to advance and protect the Arabic language, through a comprehensive strategy managed by relevant authorities, most notably the Ministry of Culture and Youth, the MBRF, and various educational and cultural foundations, noting the "Bil Arabi" initiative launched by the foundation in 2013 to promote the use of the Arabic language on digital and social media.

The initiative has minimised the use of Latin letters in Arabic writing on social media, which is an increasingly common phenomenon among Arabic speakers, and has encouraged many users to change the language of their social media accounts to Arabic, as well as attracted many non-Arabic speakers to the language, he added.

The country’s efforts to support the Arabic language aim to motivate different age groups, especially children and the youth, to take pride in their Emirati and Arab identity, cultural heritage and history.

The Arabic Language Charter, which was declared by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in April 2012, is a milestone in the UAE’s work to protect and preserve the Arabic language.

In 2012, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also announced the establishment of the Advisory Council for the Arabic Language, a branch of the then Ministry of Culture and Community Development, to make the UAE a centre of excellence of the Arabic language.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed launched other initiatives aimed at advancing Arabic and strengthening its position locally, regionally and globally, such as the establishment of a committee responsible for modernising the language, the publishing of the Mohammed bin Rashid Contemporary Arabic Language dictionary, and the launch of the Mohammed bin Rashid Award for Arabic Language and the Arab Reading Challenge.