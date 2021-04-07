UrduPoint.com
UAE Leading Jiu-jitsu Family In Recovering From Coronavirus: JJIF Director-General

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 08:45 PM

UAE leading jiu-jitsu family in recovering from coronavirus: JJIF Director-General

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2021) Joachim Thumfart, Director-General of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation (JJIF), stated that the UAE has led the international jiu-jitsu family in recovering from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, through the organisation of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam World Tour and the Jiu-Jitsu World League, as well as the 12th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

The UAE’s medical protocols and its capacities and efforts to protect the health and safety of competitors have contributed to the success of its efforts to safely resume competitions, he added.

In his statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Thumfart stressed that he closely monitored the previous edition of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam and is now following the 12th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, which is witnessing the participation of 2,000 competitors from 80 countries and is the largest international martial arts competition organised since the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

Abu Dhabi is the only city in the world that has managed to overcome the challenges related to the global health situation, due to the wisdom of the country’s leadership and the awareness of its people, he further added, noting that the activities of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) were not affected by the pandemic.

Speaking about the current edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, he stressed that it is a competitive edition and that he is impressed by the standards of its competitors, most notably, the Emirati competitors who were not affected by the pandemic.

