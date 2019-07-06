UAE leading transformation of the global manufacturing sectors: Badr Al-Olama

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2019) The UAE has a position as the global capital for the 4th Industrial Revolution, 4IR, and is leading the world charge to crystallise a future strategy for manufacturing and industrialisation, said Badr Al-Olama, Head of the Organising Committee for the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit, GMIS, 2019.

''The UAE is encouraging international efforts towards an industrial transformational approach that caters to demands of the global economy and future generations. Given its strategic location, the UAE has become the first choice for global industrialists,'' he said in a statement to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, ahead of the launch of the 2nd GMIS in Russia.

''Taking place from 9th to 11th July, 2019, in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, the GMIS 2019 will gather more than 2000 thought leaders from the global manufacturing community with leaders of civil society to engage in debates across over 40 sessions focusing on critical topics, including sustainability in manufacturing, circular economy, food security, future-cities, cybersecurity, the evolution of 3D printing, healthcare, auto, the future of work, and industrial policy and their role in achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,'' he added.

The Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit was established in 2015 to build bridges between manufacturers, governments and NGOs, technologists, and investors in harnessing the Fourth Industrial Revolution’s transformation of manufacturing, to enable the regeneration of the global economy.

''As co-chair of the GMIS, the United Arab Emirates and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, UNIDO, have made significant progress towards that end and increased the world’s attention to the event, especially those who have shared commitment with the UAE towards the modernisation of the sector,'' he said.

According to Badr Al-Olama, the GMIS has expanded its network of partnerships to 33 major world companies such as Mubadal Investment Co., Siemens, GE, IBM, Tawazun Holding L.L.C., Honeywell and PwC as well as 22 international industrial organisations.

On the contribution of the industrial sector to build a UAE sustainable, diversified economy, Badr Al-Olama said, "The vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for the post-oil era provides a key driving force to build advanced industrial capabilities and increase the country's competitiveness edge globally under the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030."

The UAE Government, he added, launched the "UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence" to mark the post-mobile government phase which will rely on various future services, sectors and infrastructure projects.

The strategy is first of its kind in the region and the world and it aims to: make the UAE the first in the field of AI investments in various sectors; achieve the objectives of UAE Centennial 2071; boost government performance at all levels; use an integrated smart digital system that can overcome challenges and provide quick efficient solutions and create new vital market with high economic value.

He also referred to the Mohammed bin Rashid Initiative for Global Prosperity, which he said, will unite the world’s leading manufacturers, start-ups and entrepreneurs, governments, United Nations agencies and philanthropists, academia and researchers, to form a community dedicated to spreading global prosperity through the art of "making".

A joint initiative of the United Arab Emirates and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit is the world’s first cross-industry and cross-functional platform that unites manufacturers, governments and non-governmental organisations,NGOs, technologists, and investors to build a roadmap towards investing in capabilities, fostering innovation and developing the skills needed to position the manufacturing sector at the forefront of global economic growth and a key driver to advance the 17 SDGs.

Under the theme of ''Nature-Inspired Technology and the Future of Manufacturing'', GMIS 2019 will highlight some of the greatest innovations in biomimicry through dedicated sessions that explore the many ways manufacturing can draw inspiration from existing systems in the natural world to solve complex human problems.

The first edition of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit was held at the Paris Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi in March 2017. It brought together over 3,000 leaders from government, business, and civil society from over 40 countries to advance manufacturing and industrial development globally, and to identify key trends and opportunities across 6 themes.

First announced by President Vladimir Putin in May 2018, GMIS 2019 will be held under the theme of ‘nature-inspired technologies’ – also known as biomimetic design and biomimicry – which is the science of mapping design challenges to the natural world to find innovative solutions. The 2019 summit will continue to intensify the impact of innovation and Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies on the global manufacturing sector through the worldwide dissemination of knowledge, best practices and standards, while highlighting the role of manufacturing in enabling global prosperity through advancing the Sustainable Development Goals,SDGs, of the United Nations.