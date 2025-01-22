UAE Leads AI Technology Adoption, Says Oracle
Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2025 | 08:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) Oracle, a global leader in information technology and database solutions, has affirmed that the UAE and the region are experiencing exceptional growth in adopting artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing technologies, driven by government initiatives encouraging technological adoption and optimising its benefits.
In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of Oracle CloudWorld Tour in Dubai, Ahmed Adly, Vice President of Cloud Engineering for the middle East and Africa at Oracle, stated that the UAE not only utilises AI technology, but also develops it.
Adly highlighted that the UAE and Saudi Arabia lead the region in adopting AI and cloud computing.
He also announced Oracle's plans to increase the capacity of its cloud computing centre in the UAE fivefold over the next year.
This expansion will cater to regional and local demand, further establishing the UAE as a regional and global hub for cloud computing.
Adly emphasised the importance of building and developing human capacities to achieve digital transformation, referencing Oracle's programme to train 350,000 individuals in AI and cloud computing technologies in the coming years.
He highlighted the UAE's position as a central hub and global destination for technology and innovation, emphasising that the country hosts the largest Oracle CloudWorld event in the region. This, he noted, underscores the UAE's importance as a key venue for one of Oracle's most prominent global events.
