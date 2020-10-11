UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leads Arab Region In COVID Economic Recovery Index Ranking

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 11:00 PM

UAE leads Arab region in COVID Economic Recovery Index Ranking

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2020) The United Arab Emirates is leading the Arab region in the COVID Economic Recovery Index Ranking issued by the Horizon Research Group.

The Index assesses how 122 countries are positioned for recovery, based on their overall health resilience, and the pre-existing structural strengths and weaknesses at the core of their recovery capacity.

Thanks to its long-term economic agility, robust, adaptive institutional system, and high literacy rate, the UAE occupies prominent places among advanced countries assessed by the Group in terms of health resilience, highly educated workforce, low debt levels, governance & social capital, and digital economy, where it comes 5th, 15th, 17th, 19th and 21st respectively.

"While they may have been deeply affected initially, countries.... including the United Arab Emirates, Luxemburg, Singapore, Israel, Malta, or Ireland, display stronger economic resilience, which will support recovery.

These countries are mostly relatively small, open economies, highly dependent on international trade and/or flows of capital, and on sectors that are vulnerable to COVID containment measures. Most of these countries have strong institutions and well-educated populations and are digitalised," reads the Index.

Related Topics

Israel UAE Singapore Ireland Malta United Arab Emirates May Arab

Recent Stories

ITC allows resumption of e-scooters rental service ..

33 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid adopts decision issuing Decree ..

48 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Customs launches new incentives, facilit ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed briefed about outcomes of Departmen ..

2 hours ago

Tajik Ambassador hails UAE&#039;s support to his c ..

3 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah to discuss business cooperation wit ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.