UAE leads Arab world in exports of manufactures

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2022) The UAE ranked first in the Arab world in terms of the value of manufactured exports in 2021, with a total value of $142.5 billion, according to the Arab Monetary Fund (AMF)

According to the AMF's Joint Arab Economic Report, the UAE's manufacturing industry exports account for 43.9 percent of overall Arab exports of manufacture, owing to strong growth in the field of re-exports.

Manufacturing industry exports in Arab countries totaled $325 billion in 2021, up from $244 billion in 2020, a 33.

2 percent increase due to unwinding of COVID-10 restrictions.

The report added that Saudi Arabia comes second to the UAE with approximately $69 billion and a 21.2% stake, followed by Morocco with $19.9 billion and a 6.1% share, while Egypt had a 6.1% share, Tunisia 4%, Bahrain 2.2%, Jordan 2.1%, Kuwait 2%, and Algeria 1.1%. Lebanon has 0.8%, Libya has 0.5%, Palestine has 0.5%, Djibouti has 0.5%, and Iraq has 0.1%.