UAE leads efforts in shaping future, strengthening community preparedness

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2025) The World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit (WCEMS) 2025, which concluded recently at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), marked a milestone of global consensus on the need to accelerate the transition toward more integrated and innovative emergency response systems.

Organised by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Advisor, the two-day summit was held under the theme "Together Towards Building Global Resilience" with broad international participation.

Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, Chairman of NCEMA, stated that the summit has served as a strategic milestone that further established the UAE as a leading global model in future foresight and the development of national and international integrated crisis management systems.

He noted, “This summit, through its high-level global participation and actionable recommendations, has reaffirmed that the response to complex global risks is not a national responsibility alone, but a collective one. It requires building bridges of cooperation, strengthening institutional capabilities, and investing in future-focused tools. Resilience is not limited to security or technology; it also includes investing in people, embracing flexible policies, and cultivating a culture of proactive and professional crisis engagement.”

"Preparedness is not built in times of crisis but forged during stability. At NCEMA, we remain committed to working closely with our partners to develop an integrated readiness system that supports community safety and sustainable development," Al Neyadi concluded.

Day two of the summit featured keynote speeches, including one by Vadim Sinyavsky, Belarusian Minister for Emergency Situations, titled "Anticipating the Unexpected: Navigating Strategic Ambiguity," and another by Li De Wu, Deputy Director of the Command Centre at China's Ministry of Emergency Management, titled "Strategic Leadership: Enhancing National Resilience".

Main themes of day two included "Managing Uncertainty: Building Resilience in a Changing World". The sessions under this theme opened with remarks by Hamad Saif Al Kaabi, Director of the Hazardous Materials Incidents Department at NCEMA, who emphasised the importance of strategic thinking and proactive readiness in the face of global volatility.

He was followed by a keynote from Anton Andreevich Gerasimov, Deputy Minister of the Russian Federation for Civil Defence, Emergencies, and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters, who highlighted international cooperation as a key mechanism for coordinated crisis response.

Other sessions explored AI-driven crisis communications by strategic communication expert Filip Bormans, and advanced data solutions for emergency decision-making presented by Martin Yates, Government Technology Advisor at Presight.

Sessions under "Adaptive Economy: New Models for Financial Resilience" theme addressed how flexible economies can recover and thrive amid crises. Loretta Hieber Girardet from the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction led the track with a keynote on risk-conscious investment.

Further sessions covered risk-adjusted economic planning, inclusive development strategies by Dag Dieter, and economic diversification approaches by Rashed Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, Undersecretary of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development. A joint panel closed the track, stressing international cooperation to enhance economic resilience.

In her closing remarks, Mariam Yaed Al Qubaisi, Official Spokesperson of WCEMS 2025, stated that this summit reflects the UAE's steadfast commitment to collaborative global action. When vision is combined with commitment, challenges transform into opportunities. The UAE will continue investing in smart infrastructure and empowered communities to support a globally integrated emergency response system.

Al Qubaisi announced the release of the WCEMS 2025 Final Report, a roadmap that captures the summit's outcomes and serves as a guiding light for future strategies. "This report is a powerful reminder of our collective responsibility to shape a safer world," she added.

The first is “Strengthening International Cooperation” by developing unified international emergency protocols, expanding cross-border training programmes, and fostering public-private partnerships for resource sharing.

The second is “Empowering Communities” by integrating community preparedness programmes into national policy, strengthening local response networks, and ensuring inclusive crisis communication strategies.

The third is “Leveraging AI & Technology” by expanding AI-based early warning systems, deploying AI to combat misinformation during crises, and developing integrated AI-powered crisis management platforms.

The fourth is “Crisis Leadership & Decision-Making” by embedding leadership training in emergency institutions, promoting adaptive, data-driven leadership models, and applying self-assessment tools for crisis leaders.

The final is “Building Economic Resilience” by incorporating risk-aware policies into national planning, establishing emergency budget frameworks, and expanding innovative humanitarian financing tools.

As part of the summit's activities, several MoUs were signed to promote cooperation and enhance joint efforts in emergency and crisis management.

NCEMA signed a cooperation agreement with PureHealth Group to reinforce strategic partnership between the two parties in medical emergency response, crisis and disaster preparedness.

The MoU aims to advance the national healthcare system through cutting-edge digital solutions and technologies, develop joint specialised training programmes, facilitate the exchange of scientific research and expertise, and establish business continuity plans, all of which contribute to bolstering the UAE's national medical emergency system in line with global best practices.

In a separate agreement, NCEMA signed a MoU with the Abu Dhabi school of Management (ADSM) to strengthen collaboration in emergency, crisis, and disaster management.

The MoU outlines joint efforts to design and deliver specialised academic and training programmes, promote collaborative scientific research, and explore innovative applications of digital transformation and AI. The partnership also includes co-hosting conferences and forums to foster knowledge exchange and highlight global best practices in this critical domain.

NCEMA also signed a MoU with the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic to enhance the exchange of expertise and information in disaster risk reduction and crisis response.

The agreement includes scientific research cooperation, technical support, collaboration in communications and prevention, expansion of volunteer efforts, and joint assistance in mitigating the effects of natural and human-induced disasters