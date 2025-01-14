Open Menu

UAE Leads Efforts To Accelerate Pace Of Sustainability

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2025 | 07:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2025) The World Future Energy Summit represents a leading global event that contributes to accelerating sustainability and achieving a transformative shift in global energy systems.

The summit constitutes an exhibition for energy and technology solutions, an incubator for investment, a business forum, and a gathering of innovative leaders and global thinkers to exchange and propose ideas that pave the way towards a sustainable future.

In this context, Hiroshi Hagiwara, Chief Executive Officer of INPEX Corporation in Japan, affirmed that the European Union's leadership contributes to country's energy sustainability, with the UAE, in particular, having long been a key player in advancing global energy transformation.

He noted that it is beneficial for countries to continue leading the future energy sector and showcasing it on the global stage, ensuring the sustained contributions of future energy remain steadfast.

Meanwhile, Anand Verma, Executive Director of ExpectAI in London, stated that he attended the World Future Energy Summit to witness the development and growth in the aviation sector, especially what is taking place during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, where the UAE has successfully blended tradition and transformation.

He highlighted how technology and artificial intelligence play a significant role in shaping the future of energy, adding that the leadership in the UAE contributes to inspiring and connecting with innovative officials in the sustainable development sector, while also creating opportunities for agreements and commercial partnerships to achieve better results for global energy.

Julien Thiel, Chief Executive Officer of Deasyl, representing the Swiss Confederation, stated that their presence and collaboration at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week present a grand vision for the future – a vision of chemistry.

He added that they are building the chemistry of the future in their foundation with strength, and their participation aims to establish local industrial partnerships that contribute to enhancing this vision and bringing biofuel economics to the corporate level.

He emphasised that the Future Energy Summit is an opportunity to witness the creation of the chemistry of the future and to collaborate with institutions to accelerate the manufacturing of products and technologies.

