UAE leads future economy, reshapes global investment landscape

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2025) Amid rapidly evolving global trends, the UAE has emerged as one of the world's most innovative and future-ready nations, positioning itself to lead the future economy. The country is building an unprecedented economic model that blends innovation with global competitiveness, driven by a strategic vision based on advanced technology, sustainability, and economic diversification.

The UAE’s vision for the future economy marks a dramatic departure from traditional economic models. It rests on three main pillars:

Economic Diversification: Reducing reliance on oil while boosting non-oil sectors such as tourism, manufacturing, and financial services.

Technological Innovation: Leveraging artificial intelligence, blockchain, and robotics to enhance productivity and efficiency.

Sustainability: Balancing economic growth with environmental protection through clean energy projects and a transition to carbon neutrality.

Through its ambitious projects and forward-thinking policies, the UAE is positioning itself at the epicentre of global economic transformation. The nation aims to serve as a model for sustainable development and economic competitiveness. In line with this vision, Abu Dhabi is set to host the ‘Investopia 2025’ summit from 26th to 27th February. This strategic platform will explore the future of the national economy and boost its competitiveness on the global stage, as the country shifts toward a knowledge- and innovation-based economy focused on cutting-edge technologies and emerging sectors.

The ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision is a cornerstone of the nation’s roadmap for the next decade that targets raising the nation's GDP to AED3 trillion, non-oil exports reaching AED800 billion and Foreign trade valued at AED4 trillion.

These goals are supported by a suite of strategic initiatives, including the UAE Centennial 2071, The Principles of the 50, the Emirates Blockchain Strategy, the UAE's Fourth Industrial Revolution Strategy, and the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency, (WAM), economic experts said that the UAE is laying a solid foundation for the growth of knowledge-based sectors, aiming to become a global hub for innovation, artificial intelligence, and entrepreneurship. Proactive policies—ranging from flexible regulations and tax incentives to international partnerships and support for startups—are central to these efforts.

Nthati Moorosi, Minister of Information, Communications, Science, Technology and Innovation of Lesotho, highlighted the UAE’s leadership in shaping future economies. She noted that the nation’s pioneering initiatives are setting the stage for a new kind of economy, one that even emerging and developing countries can emulate.

Moorosi stressed that the UAE’s focus on innovation makes it a magnet for foreign investment, with her country keen to strengthen economic ties to benefit from its advanced practices.

Eric Jarvis, Manager IT Software Management at L3Harris Technologies also remarked on the UAE’s impressive capabilities. He also confirmed that his company is expanding its industrial footprint in the country, attracted by the UAE’s strong potential to convert technological innovations into tangible, sustainable solutions.