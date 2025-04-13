UAE Leads Future Of Sustainable Supply Chains, Says Nahyan Bin Mubarak At IPSC 2025
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2025 | 08:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2025) DUBAI,13th April, 2025 (WAM) –– The UAE, thanks to its visionary leadership and advanced infrastructure, has become a global role model in efficient and sustainable supply chain systems and lead the future of sustainable supply chains, stated Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.
‘’The supply chains have become a critical component of modern society, likening them to electricity in our homes — often unnoticed until disrupted. “We have come to realise the fragility of these systems, and the need for them to be resilient, secure, innovative, data-driven, and capable of adapting to rapid global changes,'' said Sheikh Nahyan in his opening address at the International Procurement and Supply Chain Conference (IPSC) in Dubai.
In a major global event, Blue Ocean Corporation, a world leader in procurement and supply chain consulting and training, hosted a new edition of the International Procurement and Supply Chain Conference (IPSC) in Dubai. Held under the theme “Redefining Global Trade: The UAE Shaping Sustainable Supply Chains for the Future,” the conference brought together over 500 global leaders, industry experts, and decision-makers to discuss the UAE’s pioneering role in driving sustainable trade innovation in a rapidly evolving economic landscape.
Sheikh Nahyan stressed that recent crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic and maritime incidents, have revealed the urgent need for collaboration between governments and institutions to ensure the sustainability and efficiency of supply chains—vital for community well-being and environmental preservation.
“We have invested in ports, airports, free zones, and manufacturing capabilities, while embracing modern technologies and adopting policies of transparency and openness. These elements collectively position the UAE as a leader in this field.”
He further clarified that these achievements were made possible through the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of DubaI, who place high priority on infrastructure, economic growth, and sustainability.
He continued, stating that the UAE does not aim only to fulfill its national interests, but also strives to provide a global model that other countries can benefit from.
“We welcome international collaboration, and we view supply chains as a fundamental pillar of national security, economic strategy, and innovation.”
He concluded his speech by expressing great optimism about the outcomes of the conference, stating: “Your participation in this event is a source of hope and optimism. Collaboration in supply chains is essential to global economic growth and regional and international integration.”
The conference was held under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak. Also in attendance were international dignitaries including Sourav Ganguly, legendary Indian cricketer, and Amruta Fadnavis, renowned Indian social activist and Chairperson of the Divija Foundation—highlighting the global stature of the event and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a premier hub for international cooperation and cultural exchange.
On the sidelines of the event, Dr. Sathya Menon, Group CEO of Blue Ocean, remarked: “The IPSC has once again proven to be a dynamic platform for change. We’ve brought together global expertise to demonstrate that the UAE is not merely adapting to sustainable trade demands—it is leading the way toward a more resilient and sustainable future.”
The conference showcased practical applications in areas such as AI-powered logistics and green procurement practices, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for sustainable supply chains. Delegates explored how these initiatives align with the country’s ambitions to lead in the domain of green trade.
As the UAE continues to strengthen its position as a global trade and innovation hub, the IPSC 2025 has set a new benchmark for international collaboration and thought leadership. Blue Ocean Corporation also announced that the next edition of the conference will be held in New Delhi.
