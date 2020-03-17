UrduPoint.com
UAE Leads Global COVID-19 Testing To Prevent Further Spread

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 10:45 PM

UAE leads global COVID-19 testing to prevent further spread

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2020) ABU DHABI, 17th March 2020 (WAM) - The UAE Government has ramped up coronavirus testing following the pandemic's spread.

As of Tuesday, the 17th of March, 127,000 individuals had been tested for coronavirus in the UAE, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

Theses figures, relayed to the Emirates news Agency, indicate the country's concerted efforts to prevent the further spread of the virus, which has caused 187,000 confirmed cases worldwide.

Considering data on COVID-19 testing per capita, the UAE is now leading global efforts to ensure the mitigation of the pandemic.

When analysing the number of swab tests conducted per capita, the UAE total has exceeded 13,020 tests per one million people.

It is worth noting that not every country reports testing figures using the same metrics. However, these figures shed light on actions taken by global infectious disease and public health communities to contain COVID-19.

When looking at the number of positive cases, the UAE rated 0.8 COVID-19 cases per 1,000 individuals.

UAE health authorities have heeded global calls to mobilise action plans, coordinating with various authorities within the country, and ensuring cross-governmental involvement to control the current pandemic.

