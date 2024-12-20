Open Menu

UAE Leads Global Humanitarian Efforts In 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2024 | 04:15 PM

UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2024) The United Arab Emirates has reiterated its unwavering commitment to fostering international solidarity and humanitarian cooperation through various programmes and initiatives worldwide.

In 2024, the UAE played a pivotal role in humanitarian efforts worldwide, marked by numerous initiatives. President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan launched the Zayed Humanitarian Legacy Initiative, with AED20 billion allocated for humanitarian works in the world’s most vulnerable communities.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, launched the Mothers’ Endowment campaign, honouring mothers by establishing an AED1 billion endowment fund that aims to support the education and training of millions of individuals around the world.

Under the UAE’s strategic partnership with the G20, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, announced a US$100 million contribution to the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty through the UAE Aid Agency.

Reaching the Last Mile Initiative, a portfolio of global health programmes driven by the philanthropy of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has announced an AED55 million commitment to the Global Institute for Disease Elimination (GLIDE).

Through Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, the UAE has launched an urgent vaccination campaign in the Gaza Strip, aimed at protecting over 640,000 children from the threat of polio.

Additionally, the UAE delivered humanitarian, medical, and water infrastructure aid to Gaza, benefiting over one million people in the region.

In Lebanon, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed directed a US$100 million emergency relief package and initiated the “UAE Stands with Lebanon” campaign. The UAE also extended US$30 million to displaced Lebanese citizens in Syria.

In April, the UAE pledged US$100 million to support humanitarian efforts in Sudan and its neighbouring countries. In Chad, new initiatives were launched, and a US$10.25 million contribution to the United Nations aimed at supporting Sudanese refugee women affected by the ongoing crisis in the country.

The UAE continued its humanitarian presence globally in terms of relief and assistance to those affected by natural disasters that occurred in many countries around the world. In this context, the UAE extended a helping hand to many countries around the world, such as Burkina Faso, Brazil, the Philippines, Ethiopia, Kenya, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mauritania, Nigeria, Nepal, South Africa, Ivory Coast, and Cameroon.

The UAE has committed US$50 million to the second phase of the Lives and Livelihoods Fund 2.0 (LLF 2.0), a major multi-donor development initiative that supports the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) member countries in building sustainable pathways to lift millions out of poverty.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World United Nations Syria Polio Education Water Gaza UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Bank Rashid Alliance Ivory Coast Ethiopia Brazil Burkina Faso South Africa Chad Sudan Philippines Democratic Republic Of The Congo Cameroon Kenya Lebanon United Arab Emirates Mauritania Nigeria Nepal April Women From Refugee Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024

UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024

5 minutes ago
 PAKISTAN NAVY COMMISSIONS OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL P ..

PAKISTAN NAVY COMMISSIONS OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA IN ROMANIA

34 minutes ago
 MoHAP launches National School Health Screening Gu ..

MoHAP launches National School Health Screening Guideline

1 hour ago
 CBUAE, Hong Kong Monetary Authority deepen financi ..

CBUAE, Hong Kong Monetary Authority deepen financial market cooperation

2 hours ago
 New Year holiday announced for federal government

New Year holiday announced for federal government

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Petroleum Products Trading Regulatory Co ..

Abu Dhabi Petroleum Products Trading Regulatory Committee issues inaugural tradi ..

3 hours ago
Passing out parade of Special Operations Group of ..

Passing out parade of Special Operations Group of FC KP (South) held in Mir Ali

3 hours ago
 Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s return case: IHC seeks deta ..

Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s return case: IHC seeks details of PM, FM’s global tours ..

3 hours ago
 Riders from 40 countries to compete in Internation ..

Riders from 40 countries to compete in International Show Jumping Cup

3 hours ago
 ADJD hosts forum on law, judiciary's role in human ..

ADJD hosts forum on law, judiciary's role in human rights protection

4 hours ago
 China's non-financial investment increased to $128 ..

China's non-financial investment increased to $128.63 billion

5 hours ago
 UN requests ICJ’s advisory opinion on obligation ..

UN requests ICJ’s advisory opinion on obligations of Israel regarding UN prese ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East