UAE Leads Innovation In Rain Enhancement: Centre For Western Weather
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2025 | 11:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) Dr. Luca Delle Monache, Director of Research at the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes (CW3E) said that the UAE is playing a leading global role in enhancing rainfall through its advanced efforts in cloud seeding.
In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of his participation in the International Rain Enhancement Forum, Monache described the event as a valuable professional experience that brings together a distinguished group of international experts in the field.
He highlighted the latest technological advancements presented during the conference, noting that unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) will play a pivotal role in the future of cloud seeding operations.
These drones, he said, offer significant advantages in improving efficiency and precision compared to traditional methods.
Monache also spoke about his research project, which won an award in the fourth cycle of the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science. He explained that the project is now in its third year and is approaching its final stages, with all activities expected to be completed by August.
