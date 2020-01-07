UrduPoint.com
UAE Leads Tourism Sector Support Via Legislative Means: ICA Chairman

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 05:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2020) Ali Mohammed Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, ICA, has said that the UAE always leads in implementing laws and legislation that aim to strengthen the country's global tourism destination position and support its tourism economy.

The recent decision by the UAE Cabinet to issue a multi-entry five-year tourist visa is one of said approaches, he noted.

"The UAE’s leadership regularly updates laws and legislation to keep pace with global developments to reinforce and drive the national economy, especially the tourism sector with the approach of the Expo 2020 Dubai, which is one of the largest global events organised by the country.

The UAE was chosen to host this event due to its capacity to organise major international events," Al Shamsi explained.

The UAE has over 200 nationalities living together in harmony, compassion and tolerance, and it receives more than 21 million tourists annually, he concluded.

