PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2020) The UAE's candidate Dr. Reema Al Hosani has been elected chair of the UNESCO's Fund for the Elimination of Doping in Sport, to become the first female woman to lead the Fund since its establishment in 2008.

Commenting on the nation's landmark victory, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, and Chair of the UAE National Commission for Education, Science and Culture, said, ''The win is a vote of international community confidence in the UAE's efforts and its remarkable achievements in the elimination of anabolic steroids as well as its ability to work and cooperate with other state parties to deliver the Fund's objectives by educating young athletes against the risk of taking performance-enhancing drugs.

'' Dr. Al Hosani has been president of the UAE's National Anti-doping Committee since 2018. She joined Abu Dhabi Police's Medical Services in 2004.

UNESCO fights doping in sport by mobilising funds to support government capacity, mapping needs and identifying national and regional good practice."

The Fund for the Elimination of Doping in Sport was established in 2008 to assist States Parties to the International Convention against Doping in Sport develop and implement anti-doping projects.

Providing practical and technical support, the Fund has three priorities: education projects focusing on youth and sport organisations, policy advice, and mentoring and capacity-building projects.