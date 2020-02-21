UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leads UNESCO's Global Anti-doping Efforts

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 05:00 PM

UAE leads UNESCO's global anti-doping efforts

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2020) The UAE's candidate Dr. Reema Al Hosani has been elected chair of the UNESCO's Fund for the Elimination of Doping in Sport, to become the first female woman to lead the Fund since its establishment in 2008.

Commenting on the nation's landmark victory, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, and Chair of the UAE National Commission for Education, Science and Culture, said, ''The win is a vote of international community confidence in the UAE's efforts and its remarkable achievements in the elimination of anabolic steroids as well as its ability to work and cooperate with other state parties to deliver the Fund's objectives by educating young athletes against the risk of taking performance-enhancing drugs.

'' Dr. Al Hosani has been president of the UAE's National Anti-doping Committee since 2018. She joined Abu Dhabi Police's Medical Services in 2004.

UNESCO fights doping in sport by mobilising funds to support government capacity, mapping needs and identifying national and regional good practice."

The Fund for the Elimination of Doping in Sport was established in 2008 to assist States Parties to the International Convention against Doping in Sport develop and implement anti-doping projects.

Providing practical and technical support, the Fund has three priorities: education projects focusing on youth and sport organisations, policy advice, and mentoring and capacity-building projects.

Related Topics

Education Drugs Vote UAE Abu Dhabi Young Lead Women 2018 Government

Recent Stories

Chinese President Xi is expected to visit Pakistan ..

17 minutes ago

MoHAP trains students on advanced course of cardio ..

31 minutes ago

Pakistan has come out crisis, says Prime Minister ..

36 minutes ago

Coronavirus on G20 agenda as China reports uptick ..

20 minutes ago

China Europe trains see freight volume expansion d ..

18 minutes ago

Kamada out to break Bundesliga duck after Europa L ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.