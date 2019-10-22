UAE lose to impressive Jersey side in T20 cricket

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2019) The UAE lost its position at the top of the Group B table in the T20 World Cup cricket Qualifier today as it lost to an impressive Jersey side.

Jersey set a target of 147 in their 20 overs at the capital's Zayed Cricket Stadium.

The UAE opening partnership got off to a good start, but then fell increasingly behind, being bowled out by the Jersey boys for 112 in 19.2 overs and losing by 35 runs.

A Jersey cricket official told the Emirates news Agency, WAM, that the result was "one of our best-ever results.

The UAE are ranked 11th in the world in cricket, 15 places ahead of Jersey.

In the first, Namibia recorded their first win, setting Scotland a tough target by scoring 159 for 6 in their 30 overs. The Scots could only manage 135 for 8 in reply, giving the Namibians a well-deserved 24 run victory.

In the other Group A game, Singapore scored 101 in their innings. The Netherlands, in response, romped to 104 for 5, winning by 5 wickets with 21 balls to spare.

With three wins in a row, the Dutch now go to the top of Group .