UAE lose to Oman as T20 Qualifier begins

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2019) The T20 World Cup Qualifier cricket got under way here today, with games being played in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai Hosts UAE, facing off against local rivals Oman in a Group B match in Abu Dhabi, started their campaign badly, losing by seven wickets.

Winning the toss, Oman opted to bowl, with the UAE team able only to rack up 108 for the loss of nine wickets in their 20 overs.

Responding, Oman reached 109 for the loss of three wickets, with 10 balls to spare.

In the other Group B match today, hotly-favoured Ireland easily saw off Hong Kong, beating them by eight wickets and passing their total of 153 for 5 to reach 155 for 2, with 16 balls to spare.

The Group A games, in Dubai saw the closest result of the day, with Singapore besting another tournament hot tip, Scotland, by 2 runs.

Singapore set a target of 166, for the loss of six wickets. The Scots were in contention until the last ball, losing two wickets in the last over, for a total of 166 for nine wickets.

In the other Group A game, The Netherlands set their Kenyan opponents a target of 166, reached for the loss of four wickets.

Kenya fell 30 runs short, reaching 136 for the loss of eight wickets.