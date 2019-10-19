UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Lose To Oman As T20 Qualifier Begins

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 01:00 AM

UAE lose to Oman as T20 Qualifier begins

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2019) The T20 World Cup Qualifier cricket got under way here today, with games being played in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai Hosts UAE, facing off against local rivals Oman in a Group B match in Abu Dhabi, started their campaign badly, losing by seven wickets.

Winning the toss, Oman opted to bowl, with the UAE team able only to rack up 108 for the loss of nine wickets in their 20 overs.

Responding, Oman reached 109 for the loss of three wickets, with 10 balls to spare.

In the other Group B match today, hotly-favoured Ireland easily saw off Hong Kong, beating them by eight wickets and passing their total of 153 for 5 to reach 155 for 2, with 16 balls to spare.

The Group A games, in Dubai saw the closest result of the day, with Singapore besting another tournament hot tip, Scotland, by 2 runs.

Singapore set a target of 166, for the loss of six wickets. The Scots were in contention until the last ball, losing two wickets in the last over, for a total of 166 for nine wickets.

In the other Group A game, The Netherlands set their Kenyan opponents a target of 166, reached for the loss of four wickets.

Kenya fell 30 runs short, reaching 136 for the loss of eight wickets.

Related Topics

Cricket T20 World UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Oman Hong Kong Singapore Ireland Netherlands

Recent Stories

Pound steadies as Johnson prepares Brexit bill bat ..

40 minutes ago

UAE condemns terror attack on mosque in Afghanista ..

1 hour ago

Moulana politics is for personal interests: Fasial ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister directs crackdown against profiteer ..

2 hours ago

Dr Firdous calls on prime minister

2 hours ago

Dr Firdous rejects claim of Shehbaz to improve eco ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.