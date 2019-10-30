UAE lose to Scotland, ending T20 World Cup final dream

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2019) ABU DHABI, 28th October, 2019 (WAM) – With the playoffs in the T20 World Cup Qualifier moving towards their final stage, the UAE team failed to beat Scotland today, in their last opportunity to qualify for next year’s finals in Australia.

The Scots, choosing to bat first after winning the toss, set a tough target, reaching a total of 198 runs for the loss of six wickets. George Munsey was the top scorer on 65, off 43 balls, before being dismissed by a magnificent catch from Rameez Shahzad.

In reply, the UAE eleven got off to a poor start, losing a first wicket in the first over and a second at the beginning of the third over, for only 12 runs.

A third wicket stand took the score to 55, thanks to a careful 34 from Shahzad, but with D’Silva retiring hurt, chances of reaching the target began steadily to recede. With star batsman Mohammed Usman only scoring 20 and with wickets falling regularly, the UAE were all out for 108, giving Scotland a victory by 90 runs.

Also playing later today are Hong Kong and Oman, who lost to Namibia yesterday.

Already headed for the finals in Australia are Ireland and Papua – New Guinea and Ireland, who topped the Group A and Group B tables during the first phase of the Qualifier, and The Netherlands and Namibia, who won their play-offs yesterday.