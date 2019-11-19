UrduPoint.com
UAE lost one of its most loyal men, says Fujairah Ruler on death of Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has mourned H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President's Representative, who passed away today.

''With the death of Sheikh Sultan, the UAE has lost one of its most loyal men, who escorted the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, since the early journey of establishing the Union.

With his departure, we recall the long journey of building our nation, during which Sheikh Sultan accompanied the generation of our founding fathers,'' Sheikh Hamad said in a tribute of Sheikh Sultan.

Sheikh Hamad extended heart-felt condolences to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Al Nahyan's Family, and the UAE people.

