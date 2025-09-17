Open Menu

UAE Lowers Interest Rates By 25 Basis Points

Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2025 | 11:30 PM

UAE lowers interest rates by 25 basis points

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2025) The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has decided to cut the Base Rate applicable to the Overnight Deposit Facility (ODF) by 25 basis points, from 4.40% to 4.15%, effective from Thursday, 18 September.

This decision was taken following the US Federal Reserve’s announcement today to reduce the Interest Rate on Reserve Balances (IORB) by 25 basis points.

The CBUAE has also decided to maintain the interest rate applicable to borrowing short-term liquidity from the CBUAE at 50 basis points above the Base Rate for all standing credit facilities.

The Base Rate, which is anchored to the US Federal Reserve’s IORB, signals the general stance of monetary policy and provides an effective floor for overnight money market interest rates in the UAE.

Related Topics

UAE Bank Money September Market All From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed condole wit ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed condole with Prime Minister of Cuba on pa ..

31 minutes ago
 Following President's directives, UAE conducts urg ..

Following President's directives, UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation for 119 ..

31 minutes ago
 Automechanika Dubai to connect African buyers with ..

Automechanika Dubai to connect African buyers with global suppliers

46 minutes ago
 European Commission proposes suspension of trade c ..

European Commission proposes suspension of trade concessions with Israel, sancti ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed I ..

UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on Indian Ambassador

2 hours ago
 MoF discusses latest financial, economic developme ..

MoF discusses latest financial, economic developments in UAE with IMF

2 hours ago
Fujairah witnesses first drone cargo flight from c ..

Fujairah witnesses first drone cargo flight from civilian airport to offshore pl ..

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince visits Mohammed bin Rashid A ..

Fujairah Crown Prince visits Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library

2 hours ago
 Arab youth capable of shaping ideas, turning innov ..

Arab youth capable of shaping ideas, turning innovations into achievements for p ..

3 hours ago
 President of Kazakhstan receives Chairman of UAE G ..

President of Kazakhstan receives Chairman of UAE General Authority of Islamic Af ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, appro ..

UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves National Policy for Econom ..

3 hours ago
 ADIA publishes 2024 Review

ADIA publishes 2024 Review

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East