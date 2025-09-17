UAE Lowers Interest Rates By 25 Basis Points
Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2025 | 11:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2025) The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has decided to cut the Base Rate applicable to the Overnight Deposit Facility (ODF) by 25 basis points, from 4.40% to 4.15%, effective from Thursday, 18 September.
This decision was taken following the US Federal Reserve’s announcement today to reduce the Interest Rate on Reserve Balances (IORB) by 25 basis points.
The CBUAE has also decided to maintain the interest rate applicable to borrowing short-term liquidity from the CBUAE at 50 basis points above the Base Rate for all standing credit facilities.
The Base Rate, which is anchored to the US Federal Reserve’s IORB, signals the general stance of monetary policy and provides an effective floor for overnight money market interest rates in the UAE.
