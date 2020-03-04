UrduPoint.com
UAE Lowers Interest Rates On CDs As Of 4 March

Wed 04th March 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2020) The Central Bank of the UAE, CBUAE, announced that, effective Wednesday, 4 March 2020, it will lower interest rates applied to the issuance of its Certificates of Deposits in line with the decrease in interest rates on US Dollar, following the Federal Reserve board’s decision to decrease the Federal Funds Rate by 50 basis points, at its meeting of today.

The Repo Rate applicable to borrowing short-term liquidity from CBUAE against Certificates of Deposits has also been decreased by 50 basis points.

Certificates of Deposit, which CBUAE issues to banks operating in the country, are the monetary policy instrument through which changes in interest rates are transmitted to the UAE banking system.

