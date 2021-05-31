UAE, Luxembourg explore cooperation opportunities in advanced technology, space

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2021) ABU DHABI, 31st May 2021 (WAM) - Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences and Chair of the UAE Space Agency, received on Monday Minister of the Economy of Luxembourg, Franz Fayot to enhance cooperation, particularly in advanced technology and space.

The meeting, which was attended by a number of officials, also touched on potential for cooperation in the fields of exploration and scientific research, as well as the exchange of expertise in the fields of space technology, the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR) and digitisation.

Al Amiri attributed the achievements made by the UAE, including the Hope Probe's successful entry into the orbit of Mars, to the leadership's vision and their support of scientific research efforts.