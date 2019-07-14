UrduPoint.com
UAE Made Strides In Establishing A Firm Foundation For Knowledge Society: Zaki Nusseibeh

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 08:30 PM

UAE made strides in establishing a firm foundation for knowledge society: Zaki Nusseibeh

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2019) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, Youth Council, has received Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, during a discussion session, which is part of series of educational events.

During the session, which witnessed the participation of over 50 youths working for the Ministry of Foreign Affair, Nusseibeh highlighted the memories, quotes, and actions, from the 1960s of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Minister Nusseibeh also recalled the journey of Sheikh Zayed and his role in strengthening the UAE’s foreign relations and establishing the foundations of its foreign policy, including its cultural foundations.

He also affirmed that the UAE, since the 1960s, has established the pillars of a future knowledge community based on artificial intelligence, renewable energy, science, education and culture, making it a leading country in the region and around the world, with the ambition to lead the world by 2071, on the occasion of the UAE Centennial 2071.

He also noted the time when he was the personal interpreter and companion of Sheikh Zayed, pointing out that the establishment of the Union was Sheikh Zayed's first priority, while his second priority was to ensure that Emirati people can live in a community that provides dignity, happiness, and stability.

Nusseibeh explained that Sheikh Zayed’s third priority was to promote communication with all countries and open the UAE’s doors to all cultures and civilisations, to benefit from their experiences and achieve joint development, while preserving the UAE’s traditions.

The session is part of a series of meetings with figures who accompanied Sheikh Zayed and contributed to the UAE’s foreign policy, with the aim of achieving sustainability, transferring expertise, promoting communication between various generations of the ministry’s staff, and supporting the UAE’s foreign policy.

