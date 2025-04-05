UAE maintained its rising performance in global competitiveness race in Q1 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2025) ABU DHABI, 5th April, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE has maintained its rising performance in the global competitiveness race during the first quarter of 2025 by achieving advanced positions in many relevant international and regional indicators and reports.

The achieved results signified the effectiveness and efficiency of the comprehensive development strategy pursued by the UAE, and the leadership of its experience in managing government work based on efficiency, proactive planning, and readiness to deal with various changes and challenges.

The UAE has been ranked number one globally for the fourth consecutive year by the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) report for the year 2024-2025, surpassing many advanced economies. The UAE was also recognised as the world’s best destination for entrepreneurship and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) among 56 economies surveyed in this year’s report.

The UAE ranked first among high-income countries in 11 out of 13 key indicators, evaluating the institutional frameworks that support entrepreneurship, based on expert assessments. The country outperformed globally in areas including financing for entrepreneurial projects, ease of fund access, government policies supporting entrepreneurship, government-related tax and bureaucracy policies, government entrepreneurship programs, integration of entrepreneurship in school and high education, research and development transfer, commercial and professional infrastructure, ease of market entry in terms of burdens and regulatory frameworks, as well as social and cultural standards towards entrepreneurship.

The UAE has secured 10th place globally in the Global Soft Power Index 2025. The UAE's Nation Brand also witnessed a significant increase in its value from $ trillion to 1.223 trillion Dollars in 2025.

The Global Soft Power Index, published by Brand Finance, evaluates 193 countries based on insights from 173,000 business leaders, policymakers, and civil society figures, making it one of the most comprehensive assessments of national influence and perception.

The UAE was among the top 10 globally in key categories, ranking 4th in “Future Growth Potential”, 4th in “Generous”, 7th in “A strong and stable economy”, 8th in “Influence”, 9th in “International Relations”, 9th in “Influential in diplomatic circles”, 9th “Advanced technology and innovation”, 10th in Investment in Space Exploration, and 10th in “Affairs I follow closely”.

The UAE has been ranked the second safest country globally, achieving a safety index score of 84.5, according to the 2025 Safety Index released by Numbeo.

Numbeo’s annual safety rankings are based on user surveys that assess perceptions of crime levels, personal safety, and experiences with both property and violent crimes.

In addition to its high safety ranking, the UAE also recorded the second-lowest crime rate in Numbeo’s 2025 Crime Index, reinforcing its reputation as one of the most secure nations worldwide.

The UAE is considered the second safest country in the world because it has strict laws regarding crime, drug use and public behavior, with severe penalties for violations. This acts as a deterrent to criminal activities. Law enforcement is highly efficient, with a strong police presence and a well-equipped security infrastructure.

The country also has extensive surveillance, particularly in cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi, helping authorities monitor and prevent crime effectively. Artificial intelligence and smart policing initiatives are also contributing to quick crime detection and resolution.

The UAE's conducive environment for logistics, international trade and digital readiness shone on 2025 Agility Emerging Markets Logistics Index as the nation topped the Gulf rankings and came in third place globally.

This index is an international standard for competitiveness in the logistics services sector for emerging markets and is done by evaluating 50 emerging markets around the world based on critical factors for logistics service providers, such as domestic and international logistics opportunities, business fundamentals and digital readiness.

According to the index, the UAE continues its efforts to narrow the gap with the countries that top the rankings, reflecting the success of its investment strategy.

The Agility Index report also highlights the UAE's efforts in the areas of sustainability and renewable energy, as the country has invested heavily in clean energy projects.

The UAE has secured 21st place in the 2025 World Happiness Report, surpassing the UK, US, and France, and leading Arab Region.

This annual survey, compiled by Gallup, ranks 147 nations based on life satisfaction from 2022-2024.

The report assesses national happiness levels based on key indicators including: GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom to make life choices, perceptions of corruption, and generosity.