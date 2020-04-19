UAE maintains global leadership in number of coronavirus testing

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2020) The UAE has maintained its global leadership in maximising coronavirus tests in terms of the number of tests per 1 million people.

It has also implemented precautionary measures appreciated by the entire community.

According to statistics from the Worldometer website, the UAE has performed over 77,550 tests per million people and has expanded its coronavirus drive-through testing campaign, as part of a strategy to provide widespread testing of citizens and residents.

The country has advanced drive-through testing centres in all emirates, in addition to clinics in Mussafah for workers.

Several citizens and residents who were tested for coronavirus told the Emirates news Agency, WAM, that the procedures put in place by the UAE have largely contributed to containing the virus, stressing that the expansion of these tests to include all citizens and residents in the country have ensured the safety of all members of the community and protected them.

Ali Khalifa Mohammed, Abdullah Yousef and Ramesh Jay said that the UAE is always keen to address all challenges facing the implementation of precautionary measures, adding that increasing the scope of testing for citizens and residents is one of the key precautionary measures that will help contain the virus and treat infected cases.

They also praised the organisation of all drive-through testing centres and the efforts of health sector employees and volunteers, noting that the tests take less than five minutes.

They also pointed out that the UAE is an international model to follow for addressing crises with full transparency, due to the vision of its leadership and the cooperation between all national institutions.