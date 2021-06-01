UAE making progress in implementing green hydrogen plans: Sharif Al Olama

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2021) Sharif Al Olama, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for Energy and Petroleum Affairs, stated that the UAE is making progress in implementing its hydrogen-related plans, as well as in its collaborations with international partners to achieve a balanced energy mix, in line with its environmental preservation commitments.

As part of his participation as the UAE's representative in a virtual roundtable with Hamburg on green hydrogen, Al Olama highlighted that the UAE’s efforts went beyond it borders to include over 30 countries, which the UAE supported by providing clean energy sources with a total generation capacity of over 10 gigawatts, as well as by investing over US$20 billion.

Hydrogen has become the next-generation future energy source, due to global efforts to adopt it as an energy source, he added, noting that the coming period will focus on reducing the cost of hydrogen, limiting carbon emissions resulting from its production, and increasing safety to facilitate its global utilisation as an energy source.

Al Olama explained that, according to the hydrogen strategies of nine countries, the total demand for hydrogen will reach 330 to 380 terawatts per hour by 2030, and 870 to 1,600 terawatts per hour in 2050.

"In the UAE, we are open to all energy sources that align with our natural resources and infrastructure, and keen to diversify our energy sources and maintain the balance between all energy sources, to support the UAE’s sustainable development and green economy."

"In that context, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, launched the UAE's first National Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to boost the consumption efficiency of individuals and corporates by 40 percent, and increase the contribution of clean energy in the total energy mix to 50 percent, underscoring the UAE’s efforts to achieve energy sustainability and balance between economic needs and environmental objectives," he added.

Al Olama also stressed the keenness of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure to exchange knowledge through establishing international partnerships, including the Emirati-German Energy Partnership, noting that the UAE recently joined the Abu Dhabi Hydrogen Alliance established by Mubadala, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), and the Abu Dhabi Holding Company (ADQ).