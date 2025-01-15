ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) The UAE-Malaysia Business Council held its second meeting yesterday in Abu Dhabi, coinciding with the visit of Malaysia's Prime Minister to the UAE.

The meeting was chaired on the UAE side by Essa Abdullah Al Ghurair, Chairman of Essa Al Ghurair Investment Group, and on the Malaysian side by Aimy Zairin Mohamed, of Malaysia’s Petronas.

Al Ghurair emphasised the UAE private sector's commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries, praising the depth of UAE-Malaysia relations.

He highlighted the role of the Business Council in advancing relations to new horizons in line with the aspirations of the business community in both countries to build a long-term partnership that benefits both nations in vital sectors of shared interest.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed Juma Al Kaabi, Assistant Secretary-General of the UAE Federation of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) along with council members from both sides.