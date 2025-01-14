Open Menu

UAE, Malaysia Sign Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement To Deepen Trade, Investment Ties

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2025 | 04:30 PM

UAE, Malaysia sign Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement to deepen trade, investment ties

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2025) The United Arab Emirates and Malaysia have signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) during a ceremony witnessed by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia.

The agreement is designed to accelerate bilateral trade, promote private sector collaboration, and create new opportunities for investment in high-growth sectors.

The CEPA was signed at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) in the presence of both leaders by His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and His Excellency Tengku Zafrul Aziz, Malaysia’s Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised the significance of the agreement in strengthening the economies of both nations, noting that it is a pivotal milestone in UAE-Malaysia relations.

His Highness remarked that Malaysia, with its fast-growing economy and pro-trade policies, is a vital partner in Southeast Asia. His Highness noted that the agreement aims to deepen cooperation in key sectors, reinforce supply chains, unlock investment potential, and open new doors for the two countries’ private sectors to thrive together.

The UAE-Malaysia CEPA will reduce or eliminate tariffs on a wide range of goods, streamline trade procedures, and enhance market access for service exports. Malaysia, Southeast Asia’s fourth-largest economy, is already one of the UAE’s top trading partners in the ASEAN region, with non-oil bilateral trade reaching US$4.9 billion in 2023 and US$4 billion in the first nine months of 2024. The UAE is also Malaysia’s second-largest trade partner in the Arab world, accounting for 32% of Malaysia’s trade with Arab nations.

The agreement is projected to solidify the UAE as a strategic hub for Malaysian exports to the middle East, North Africa, and beyond while opening the ASEAN market to UAE investors and entrepreneurs.

The UAE’s CEPA programme is a cornerstone of its efforts to drive non-oil foreign trade to AED 4 trillion (US$1.1 trillion) by 2031 and foster international cooperation with strategic markets such as the ASEAN bloc, which boasts a GDP of more than US$2.9 trillion and a population of 647 million people.

With CEPAs already in force with Indonesia and Cambodia, the UAE is bolstering its ties to the region and consolidating its status as a global trade hub that connects high-growth economies and expands opportunities for the private sector across Asia.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister World Exports UAE Abu Dhabi Indonesia Cambodia United Arab Emirates Malaysia Middle East Hub UAE Dirham Market Agreement Industry Top Asia Billion Million Arab

Recent Stories

China's winter sports industry surges as youth par ..

China's winter sports industry surges as youth participation drives demand

5 minutes ago
 UAE, Malaysia sign Comprehensive Economic Partners ..

UAE, Malaysia sign Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement to deepen trade, ..

5 minutes ago
 Security forces kill eight Khwarij in KP: ISPR

Security forces kill eight Khwarij in KP: ISPR

16 minutes ago
 Petrol price likely to be increased in local marke ..

Petrol price likely to be increased in local markets

20 minutes ago
 Plea against civilians’ trial in military courts ..

Plea against civilians’ trial in military courts: SC Judge says people’s ent ..

30 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Mobility wins IRF Global Road Achievemen ..

Abu Dhabi Mobility wins IRF Global Road Achievement Award

35 minutes ago
SEC reviews report on honey production development ..

SEC reviews report on honey production development project

35 minutes ago
 MoFA receives credentials of Consul-General of Kuw ..

MoFA receives credentials of Consul-General of Kuwait

2 hours ago
 18% sales tax applicable on local cotton and threa ..

18% sales tax applicable on local cotton and thread and imported cotton and thre ..

2 hours ago
 Registrations for ‘One Million Prompters’ init ..

Registrations for ‘One Million Prompters’ initiative open

2 hours ago
 WGS launches knowledge partnerships with ShineWing ..

WGS launches knowledge partnerships with ShineWing, K2 Ntelligence Ventures

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10: Several big names from cricketing worl ..

HBL PSL 10: Several big names from cricketing world left out of draft

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East