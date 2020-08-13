UrduPoint.com
UAE, Maldives Football Associations Discuss Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 05:45 PM

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2020) Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Transitional Committee of the UAE Football Association, today received in his office Bassam Adeel Jaleel, President of the Football Association of the Maldives.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways of boosting cooperation between their associations, as well as the latest football developments in light of the coronavirus pandemic, and the precautionary measures adopted by the two associations to protect the safety of players.

Jaleel praised Sheikh Rashid’s relevant efforts, noting that the international conferences organised by the UAE Football Association were successful and useful, especially those that involved prominent football officials from around the world and resulted in clear and important outcomes.

