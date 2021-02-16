UAE, Mali discuss cooperation relations

N'DJAMENA, Chad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2021) Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, has met with Bah Ndaw, Mali's interim president, on the sidelines of the seventh regular session of Heads of State of the G5 Sahel summit.

The summit began on Monday in the Chadian capital N’Djamena.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations and ways to further develop them in various fields.