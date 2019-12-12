UAE, Mali review cooperation in defence field

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2019) Matar Salim Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, received this morning the visiting Prime Minister of Mali, Boubou Cisse.

The meeting -- which took place at the Ministry's headquarters in Abu Dhabi -- entailed discussions on the friendly relations between the two countries and means to further develop cooperation in various fields, especially in the defence and military sectors.

The two sides exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest as well as current regional and international developments.

Al Dhaheri welcomed the visit of the Prime Minister of Mali, expressing his hope that the visit would contribute to opening new horizons for cooperation and joint work between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by a number of senior officers and officials at the Defence Ministry, Boukary Sidibe, Malian Ambassador to the UAE, and members of the delegation accompanying the Prime Minister Cisse.