UAE, Malta Discuss Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 08:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2021) Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, has met with Hon. Clyde Caruana, Malta’s Minister for Finance and Employment, at Expo 2020 Dubai Leadership Pavilion, to discuss bilateral cooperation and means of boosting trade exchange between both countries.

During the meeting, Al Hussaini emphasised the importance of Expo 2020 Dubai as a global platform to meet with leaders and entrepreneurs from across the world and connect with the UAE’s partners, to discuss means of strengthening bilateral cooperation.

He said, "At the Ministry of Finance, we work continuously to boost and expand the UAE’s relations network. We are investing in capabilities and tools to serve the country’s global interests and contribute to achieving the investment and development goals of our nation."

The meeting deliberated bilateral agreements, foremost of which is trade exchange and developing trade partnerships, in addition to air transportation and logistics services, to establish further bilateral cooperation across these sectors.

