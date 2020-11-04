UrduPoint.com
UAE, Malta Discuss Cultural Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2020) Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, Minister of State, today met with Maria Camilleri, Ambassador of Malta to the UAE, via video conferencing.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways of developing the cultural cooperation between the UAE and Malta, and stressed the importance of reinforcing their overall bilateral ties while highlighting the necessity of strengthening their diplomatic and cultural cooperation.

Nusseibeh also pointed out the possibility of cooperating in many cultural projects, including holding an artistic exhibition that will highlight the history of Malta in the middle Ages or the Arabic roots of the Maltese language.

Camilleri expressed her desire to enhance the cultural cooperation between the two sides in many areas, such as poetry and the Arabic roots of the Maltese language.

